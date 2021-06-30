Hundreds descend on Guernsey castle for filming of WW2 movie

Hundreds of actors from Guernsey were spotted at Vale Castle on Sunday (27 June) as filming continued for a movie version of the Second World War musical A La Perchoine.

The film will tell the story of the 5,000 schoolchildren who were evacuated from Guernsey before the Nazis arrived on 30 June, 1940.

Children were given less than 24 hours to say goodbye to their loved ones as they were crammed into small boats headed for England.

More than 600 primary school children are signed up to star in the movie, which is based on the popular stage production written and composed by island resident Martin Cordall in 1990.c

It is expected to be completed in time for next year's Liberation Day, 32 years on from when the original musical made its debut at Beau Sejour.

Video courtesy of Gaz Papworth and Tim Langlois: