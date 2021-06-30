Jersey's new Home Affairs Minister has told ITV News that the island needs to 'think about how it punishes children who commit crimes'.

Deputy Gregory Guida has taken over the role from Constable Len Norman, who passed away earlier this month.

The number of youth arrests doubled in 2020 compared with 2019.

Deputy Guida believes that Jersey's social services need to intervene 'much earlier' to stop young people repeatedly committing anti-social behaviour.

We understand that this needs to be taken care of, much more early. When somebody is 17 and has spent the last three years, you know, doing 50 or 100 offences every year. It is a little bit late. Deputy Gregory Guida, Home Affairs Minister

The new Home Affairs Minister was forwarded by the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre, and used his first speech to pay tribute to his predecessor, saying he was 'trying to fill some very large shoes'.

The key is deterrence, and the deterrent is punishment. So how we want to punish our children is quite an important decision for Jersey. Deputy Gregory Guida, Home Affairs Minister

Deputy Guida also paid tribute the island's honorary police system describing it as 'one of the jewels of Jersey'.