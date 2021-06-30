Jersey's new Home Affairs Minister says island needs to 'think about how it punishes children who commit crimes'
Jersey's new Home Affairs Minister has told ITV News that the island needs to 'think about how it punishes children who commit crimes'.
Deputy Gregory Guida has taken over the role from Constable Len Norman, who passed away earlier this month.
The number of youth arrests doubled in 2020 compared with 2019.
Deputy Guida believes that Jersey's social services need to intervene 'much earlier' to stop young people repeatedly committing anti-social behaviour.
The new Home Affairs Minister was forwarded by the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre, and used his first speech to pay tribute to his predecessor, saying he was 'trying to fill some very large shoes'.
Deputy Guida also paid tribute the island's honorary police system describing it as 'one of the jewels of Jersey'.