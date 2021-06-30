Plans for hundreds of new flats in Jersey withdrawn

Plans to convert the derelict Ann Street Brewery site in St Helier into hundreds of new apartments have been withdrawn. Andium Homes hoped to complete the project by 2025 but has pulled out to 'explore some additional options for the site'.The 271 one and two bedroom flats would have helped to address Jersey's housing shortage.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Andium Homes said: "The application for the brewery site has been withdrawn. This is so we can explore some additional options for the site, as well as considering feedback from Planning, the Historic Environment Team and the Jersey Architecture Commission. We fully expect to submit another application at a future time."