Rescued seal pup nicknamed Pork Pie 'doing well and improving daily'

A poorly seal pup nicknamed 'Pork Pie' is doing well and improving daily, according to the GSPCA in Guernsey.

He was discovered on 1 June with open wounds, cuts and a bloody nose and taken to the charity's base on the island where he is 'on the road to recovery' and 'enjoying swimming day and night'.

Pork Pie has been with us nearly a month and is doing very well. Pork Pie has done so well at the GSPCA the pup was upgraded to have a room with a pool recently and is enjoying swimming day and night. GSPCA Manager, Steve Byrne

The grey seal pup was found with a tag which revealed that he had travelled from Cornwall to Guernsey, and had been 'battered about' on his journey across the English Channel.

Pork Pie joins a number of other seals which remain in the charity's care and are expected to be released next month.

Titan, Joey and India continue to do well but they are all eating a lot of fish now and with Pork Pie they are eating over 80 fish a day and we really need your support. We will of course keep everyone up to date on how they get on. GSPCA Manager, Steve Byrne

VIDEO: Pork Pie after he arrived at the GSPCA at the start of June.