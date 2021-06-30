States approve to up income support in Jersey

Jersey's States Assembly has agreed to increase income support for low income families for 2021 and 2022.From October 1st this year, the 'first child' component will increase by £5 per week. This is a weekly supplement that was added to families receiving income support, in January 2019. In October 2019 it was built on with another £5.04 per week to households that include a child under school leaving age.The additional increase this year, will bring the total increase over the last three years, to over £15 per week.Some 1900 income support households (approximately 1/3 of the total) are expected to benefit from this increase. The child care cost component hourly rates will also increase, from £5.57 per hour to £6.70 per hour, bringing it into line with the proposed changed rate for the Nursery Education Fund later this year.For children under the age of three, it will increase from £7.14 per hour, to £8 per hour.Most of the other income support components will go up by 1.1%, in line with the annual increase in the cost of living. The rate is lower than in previous years based on the Retail Price Index which has been lower than normal since March last year.From October 2022, most income support components will go up by 2.6%, in line with the anticipated annual increase in the cost of living during 2022.The changes proposed for 2021 and 2022 are £1.2 million and £2 million per year respectively, both already built into the Government Plan for 2021-2024.