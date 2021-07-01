10-year-old designs new play park for Jersey

A 10-year-old girl has been named the overall winner of a competition to design a new play park in Jersey.

Jersey Development Company, in partnership with the Parish of St Helier, invited islanders to redesign the children's park at South Hill.

The competition was part of a public consultation process on the South Hill proposals, which includes the transformation of the park by a team of professional architects.

Of the 42 entries, the overall winner was 10-year-old Jemima Hargreaves who impressed judges with her entry, titled 'The Last Wild', which included sculptures, a river and a rock-climbing area.

We were highly impressed with the standard of entries and the variety of creative ideas and particular emphasis on Jersey’s natural environment as well as the inclusion of accessibility for children in wheelchairs and sensory needs. We are looking forward to seeing how the design team at Gillespies can implement some of the ideas from this competition. Lee Henry, Managing Director, Jersey Development Company

Children aged 12 and under were invited to get involved in the design process and submit ideas of what their dream park would look like.

Jemima’s design showed an impressive appreciation for artistic sculptural design and the importance of the natural world which we will be looking to carry forward as we progress our design proposals. Indeed, we will be taking inspiration from all of the competition entries as part of our continued design work. Stephen Richards, Gillespies

Jemima's prizes included a £400 bike voucher from a local bike shop and £250 of National Book vouchers for St Mary's school.

The overall winner was Jemima Hargreaves Credit: ITV Channel TV

Second place was nine year old Joe Dyer who received an annual family membership to Jersey Zoo and £200 National Book vouchers for St Martin's School.

Third place was awarded to nine year old Rory Le Masurier who received a voucher from a local sports shop and £150 of National Book vouchers for Victoria College Prep.

The judges had to choose three winners out of more than 40 entries Credit: ITV Channel TV

The trio have been invited to become 'expert advisers' and will join a design workshop to view the proposals in the coming weeks.