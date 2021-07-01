10-year-old designs new play park for Jersey
A 10-year-old girl has been named the overall winner of a competition to design a new play park in Jersey.
Jersey Development Company, in partnership with the Parish of St Helier, invited islanders to redesign the children's park at South Hill.
The competition was part of a public consultation process on the South Hill proposals, which includes the transformation of the park by a team of professional architects.
Of the 42 entries, the overall winner was 10-year-old Jemima Hargreaves who impressed judges with her entry, titled 'The Last Wild', which included sculptures, a river and a rock-climbing area.
Children aged 12 and under were invited to get involved in the design process and submit ideas of what their dream park would look like.
Jemima's prizes included a £400 bike voucher from a local bike shop and £250 of National Book vouchers for St Mary's school.
Second place was nine year old Joe Dyer who received an annual family membership to Jersey Zoo and £200 National Book vouchers for St Martin's School.
Third place was awarded to nine year old Rory Le Masurier who received a voucher from a local sports shop and £150 of National Book vouchers for Victoria College Prep.
The trio have been invited to become 'expert advisers' and will join a design workshop to view the proposals in the coming weeks.