Candidates confirmed for St Clement by-election

The two candidates who will stand in a by-election to be the new Constable of St Clement have been confirmed.

Former Deputy of the parish Simon Bree and local businessman Marcus Troy were nominated for the position at a meeting at the Parish Hall last night (Wednesday 30 June).

They will be campaigning to fill the vacancy left by Constable Len Norman, who passed away in June.

The by-election will take place on Wednesday 28 July and the successful candidate will be sworn into office on Friday 30 July.

They will hold the post until the next general election in 2022.

Parishioners can register to vote in the by-election until Wednesday 21 July, either online or in person at St. Clement’s Parish Hall.