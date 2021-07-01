Fog delays arrival of first isolation-free passengers into Guernsey

Credit: The first flight with isolation-free passengers got into Guernsey Airport at 11.33am.

Foggy conditions delayed the arrival of the first isolation-free passengers into Guernsey Airport this morning (1 July).

Fully vaccinated passengers from the British Isles are now exempt from testing or isolating on arrival.

Islanders waiting to greet loved ones travelling from London and Southampton were among those affected.

After circling for 45 minutes and making repeated attempts at landing, the 10.50am Aurigny flight from Gatwick eventually touched down at 11.33am.

The island is expecting more passengers over the coming weeks, with British Airways scheduled to start direct flights from Guernsey to London City and Edinburgh tomorrow (2 July).

