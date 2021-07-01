Guernsey buses go cashless

Bus services in Guernsey are to go cashless from today (1 July).

The company CT Plus says cash payments will not be accepted on its buses and instead, passengers are expected to pay with Puffinpass cards, contactless cards or Concession/Student cards.

Puffin pay-as-you-go cards cost £5 and are available to buy at the Town Terminus Shop and on buses.

Puffinpass cards can also be used for the Friday and Saturday night bus.

Passengers with mobility difficulties who need a pay-as-you-go card but do not have contactless payment and are not able to visit the Town Terminus Shop are asked to call 01481 700456.