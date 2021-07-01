A Guernsey sports bar has been trashed by over-exuberant England fans watching the Euros.

Football supporters were watching England's 2-0 win against Germany on a big screen at KGV when the vandalism took place.

Benches and decking were damaged at the venue, which is registered as a charity, offering a community space for islanders to enjoy playing and watching sports.

Since pictures of the vandalism were posted on social media, over £1,400 has been raised by people responding to a plea on Just Giving.