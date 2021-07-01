Guernsey's chief minister is seeking to reassure islanders concerned about travel changes which came into effect today (1 July).

Fully vaccinated passengers travelling into Guernsey from the UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland are now exempt from all testing and isolation requirements.

Skeptics, including former Chief Minister Gavin St Pier, are nervous about the changes, citing rising cases of the highly-transmissible Delta variant across the British Isles.

IN FULL: Open letter to islanders from Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache:

Dear Islanders,

It is some months since I’ve written to you all in this way. We were quite suddenly having toenter our second lockdown, preparing for what was our toughest challenge yet as a community. Today I am pleased that the reason for penning this Open Letter to all of you isfar more positive.

Today we take an important step forward in establishing a new way of living with COVID: one that is based on evidence; one that is recommended by our best scientific and medical advisors and one that means some of the very severe restrictions we’ve had to impose on our population – albeit with their kind and responsible cooperation – can begin to be lifted. It’s not the end of our COVID response as a community, but it does mark the start of the next chapter.

Why is it not the end? Because there are many things we must and will continue to do. Wemust keep observing a lot of the good practice we picked up during the pandemic: We must stay at home if we feel unwell and get tested if we have even mild symptoms. We must wash our hands. We must ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’. Businesses should all provide handsanitiser and ask customers and staff to use it. As a government, most importantly, we must continue with our testing and vaccination programmes. We have fully vaccinated nearly all over-50s and those most at-risk who have chosen to be vaccinated. But we must keep the roll-out going and we remain confident that by mid-August, everyone 18 and older will have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated.

Our testing programme will also continue to be crucial and we will be using it in a smarterway than ever before. For those who’ve interpreted our July 1st travel rules as an ‘end totesting at the borders’, that is not at all what today means. Testing for all travellers, from alldestinations continues just as it did yesterday with the exception only of fully vaccinatedarrivals coming from the Common Travel Area (the UK, Ireland, Jersey and the Isle of Man).For our public health experts, these fully vaccinated arrivals are the least concerning as notonly are they less likely to be a positive case but even if they are, they are less likely totransmit it. The focus for border testing must and will remain those unvaccinated travellerswho will be tested depending on the prevalence of where they came from. But where we

are being smarter and using more of our testing capacity (including both PCR and lateralflow tests) is our testing in the community. That is a broad mix of situations where we test,from children returning to schools or clubs after their holidays, to surveillance testing ofspecific workforces and of course, testing anyone who displays any symptoms. We knowfrom our second wave and second lockdown that border testing is a good tool, but animperfect one. We need to use our tests where they’re really going to be effective so thatthey genuinely help us to keep COVID under control rather than just serve to give us a falsesense of security.

We are also ready to refocus our testing on any area where it may be needed going forward and this could include any UK region where we have specific concerns and determine that we need to apply what we’ve called a ‘public health override’, and we are keeping that under constant review from day one.

From today there are also things we need to do very differently. And one of the mostimportant is to change our thinking around what cases in the Bailiwick means. We’veassociated it with hospitalisation, with deaths, with the potential for health services to beoverwhelmed. We’ve justified what are really very strict and quite extreme travelrestrictions because of those risks. But the risk profile has changed with more than 70% ofentire population having had at least one dose.

The data shows a full vaccination affords 95% protection against needing hospital care. Younger age-groups are significantly less vulnerable and already far less likely to become very ill and need hospital care. No, it’s not completely risk-free, it never will be no matter what we do. But it is a big change compared to the risk we faced before the vaccine. And as we no longer face the same levels of risk, we can no longer justify the same levels of restrictions. It’s simply not proportionate and not necessary. But in removing the restrictions that we can no longer justify, we must also ask our community not to be complacent. It’s time to start learning to live with COVID, and if we do so responsibly, we can finally begin to regain some of the lost freedoms that COVID has cost us. And that should be cause for celebration.

Chief Minister, Deputy Peter FerbracheChair of the Civil Contingencies Authority