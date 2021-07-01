Hospitality businesses call for review into Jersey's contact tracing system
Jersey's hospitality businesses are calling for a review into the island's contact tracing system, saying the "constant changes and delays are causing nothing but problems".
It comes after stage 7 of the island's roadmap out of lockdown - including the reopening of nightclubs and stand-up drinking - was pushed back again, until at least 15 July.
Simon Soar, Chief Executive of the Jersey Hospitality Association, believes a balance must be struck between protecting businesses and the risk of Covid.
Meanwhile, calls to Jersey's Covid helpline have trebled in recent weeks, causing long delays and pressure on the system.
They are currently dealing with 3,000 calls each day.
Jersey's Head of Contact Tracing Caroline Maffia is urging islanders to look at the government's website for information before calling.
