Organisers hopeful Super League Triathlon Jersey will still go ahead

Organisers of Super League Triathlon Jersey admit they are concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases on the island but remain confident the event will go ahead.

The competition is scheduled to begin on September 18th with Olympic medalists from this summer's games due to attend.

Obviously we're always concerned, there's been 18 months of concerns with coronavirus. We're monitoring the situation daily and I'm hopeful everything goes ahead but I'm also cautious. We're not afraid - that if the situation deteriorates - to pull the plug on the event. Michael Dhulst, Chief Executive, Super League Triathlon

SLT Jersey will see two of The Channel Island's best triathletes competing. Jersey's Ollie Turner and Guernsey's Josh Lewis are excited for the event to return.

I can't wait. It's been a crazy couple of years with Covid and the lack of racing. I just can't wait to get back on the racecourse especially on my home turf in Jersey. Ollie Turner, Jersey Triathlete

I couldn't be more excited to be honest. It's such a privilege to be able to come back to The Channel Islands and compete in a proper race against some high level competition. Josh Lewis, Guernsey Triathlete

Michael Dhulst told us a decision on if the event will go ahead and how many spectators will be permitted will be made at the beginning of August.