Organisers hopeful Super League Triathlon Jersey will still go ahead

Organisers of Super League Triathlon Jersey admit they are concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases on the island but remain confident the event will go ahead.
The competition is scheduled to begin on September 18th with Olympic medalists from this summer's games due to attend.
SLT Jersey will see two of The Channel Island's best triathletes competing. Jersey's Ollie Turner and Guernsey's Josh Lewis are excited for the event to return.
Michael Dhulst told us a decision on if the event will go ahead and how many spectators will be permitted will be made at the beginning of August.