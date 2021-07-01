Sark dressage star Carl Hester selected for Tokyo Olympics
Sark dressage rider Carl Hester will represent Team GB at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, it has been confirmed.
Hester won gold in London 2012 and silver at Rio in 2016.
The equestrian star - who is regarded as one of Britain's finest dressage riders - was raised in Sark, where his introduction to riding was on the back of a donkey.
Sark is home to the Bailiwick's only golden postbox, which was repainted in 2012 to honour the 54-year-old's success as part of Team GB.