Sark dressage star Carl Hester selected for Tokyo Olympics

Sark dressage rider Carl Hester will represent Team GB at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, it has been confirmed.

Hester won gold in London 2012 and silver at Rio in 2016.

I am absolutely delighted to be have been selected for the British team for the forthcoming Games in Tokyo. Undoubtedly this will be a very different Olympics, but to represent my country on the biggest stage there is...is such a privilege for me. Congratulations to all! Carl Hester tweeting his reaction to the announcement

Carl learnt to ride on a donkey - he is now one of the most successful dressage riders in the world. Credit: Carl Hester

The equestrian star - who is regarded as one of Britain's finest dressage riders - was raised in Sark, where his introduction to riding was on the back of a donkey.

Sark is home to the Bailiwick's only golden postbox, which was repainted in 2012 to honour the 54-year-old's success as part of Team GB.