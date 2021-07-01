Stand-up drinking and nightclub reopening postponed again in Jersey

The Government of Jersey has once again delayed the reopening of nightclubs and stand-up drinking in bars and restaurants as it attempts to control rising cases of COVID-19.

The increase is blamed on the highly-transmissible Delta variant which has been identified as the dominant strain in Jersey.

Stage 7 of the island's roadmap out of lockdown was supposed to commence on 14 June and again on 5 July - but has been postponed once more until at least 15 July.

Stage 7 of Jersey's roadmap out of lockdown explained:

Islanders can stand up and drink alcoholic beverages in all locations, including pubs and bars

An unlimited number of people are permitted in homes and gardens

Nightclubs can fully reopen, including for dancing

Larger indoor and outdoor events and festivals can go ahead, subject to case numbers and risk assessments

The government will examine hospitalisations and the continued progress of the vaccination programme when deciding whether to delay Stage 7 even further.

Hospitalisations, overall, are expected to remain low.

UK figures suggest that 3% of infections resulted in hospitalisations, much lower than the 10-15% witnessed during the first wave in March, 2020. As of Sunday (27 June), 60% of islanders aged 18 and over had received both doses of a coronavirus vaccination. Financial support for industries hardest hit by the continued pausing of Stage 7 will continue until the end of August, it has been confirmed.