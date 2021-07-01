Play video

WATCH: Loved ones reunited after months of separation

Loved ones have been reunited at Guernsey Airport as the island relaxes its border restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers arriving from the British Isles.

The first flight from London Gatwick touched down at 11.33am, 45 minutes later than scheduled due to heavy fog.

The island is expecting more passengers over the coming weeks, with British Airways scheduled to start direct flights from Guernsey to London City and Edinburgh on 2 July.

Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache expects the number of COVID-19 cases to go up in Guernsey - but not hospitalisations and has published an open letter to islanders who may be concerned about the easing of restrictions for incoming travellers.