British Airways starts flights to and from Guernsey

British Airways has started offering direct flights between Guernsey and the UK for the first time in almost two decades.

Summer services to London City and Edinburgh began on 2 July, one week later than planned due to 'current global travel restrictions'.

The new routes, operated by BA CityFlyer, will run twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, until 27 September.

We’re confident our new route from London City Airport to Guernsey will be popular this summer with customers looking for a UK getaway. And, it’s an honour to be launching the only direct service between Guernsey and Edinburgh this summer. Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer

Guernsey Ports chief operating officer Ross Coppolo said the new services were a gateway to South East England and Scotland, and would provide excellent connections to otherdestinations as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

London City offers passengers good connections to the BA CityFlyer network, with services from there to many popular European destinations. We are also delighted with the return of the direct Edinburgh link, which prior to COVID-19, proved popular with islanders as well as passengers from Scotland wanting to visit the Bailiwick. Ross Coppolo, Chief Operations Officer at Guernsey Ports

Blue Islands also offers connecting flights to Edinburgh.

However, the London City route was axed by Aurigny in 2017 after two years in operation due to a lack of demand.

On 1 July, Guernsey began allowing fully vaccinated passengers from the British Isles to enter the island without the need to test or isolate on arrival.

It is hoped the shift will allow families to be reunited and encourage more tourists from the UK to consider visiting the Channel Islands.