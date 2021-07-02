British Airways starts flights to and from Guernsey
British Airways has started offering direct flights between Guernsey and the UK for the first time in almost two decades.
Summer services to London City and Edinburgh began on 2 July, one week later than planned due to 'current global travel restrictions'.
The new routes, operated by BA CityFlyer, will run twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, until 27 September.
Guernsey Ports chief operating officer Ross Coppolo said the new services were a gateway to South East England and Scotland, and would provide excellent connections to otherdestinations as COVID-19 restrictions eased.
Blue Islands also offers connecting flights to Edinburgh.
However, the London City route was axed by Aurigny in 2017 after two years in operation due to a lack of demand.
Video: Loved ones reunited as Guernsey opens borders to fully vaccinated passengers
Guernsey's travel changes for double vaccinated arrivals explained
On 1 July, Guernsey began allowing fully vaccinated passengers from the British Isles to enter the island without the need to test or isolate on arrival.
It is hoped the shift will allow families to be reunited and encourage more tourists from the UK to consider visiting the Channel Islands.