Calls to Jersey's COVID-19 helpline triple

Calls to Jersey's COVID-19 helpline have tripled amid mounting concerns over rising cases in the Bailiwick.

There are currently more than 300 confirmed cases in Jersey, with numbers expected to exceed 500 as a result of the highly-transmissible Delta variant which is now the dominant strain on the island.

Strategic Lead for Contact Tracing, Caroline Maffia, told ITV News that the helpline was 'under extreme pressure' with 3,000 calls a day, compared with 1,000 in 'normal times'.

Meanwhile, Jersey's hospitality businesses are calling for a review into the island's contact tracing system, saying the "constant changes and delays are causing nothing but problems".