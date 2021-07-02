Channel Islanders may not be allowed to travel into Europe this summer because their Covid-19 vaccines are not recognised by the EU's medicines regulator, it has been reported.

The Telegraph reported that Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) are not yet authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and so do not qualify for the European Union's digital vaccine passport scheme.

The hitch could leave thousands of Britons turned away at EU border crossings when the batch numbers on their vaccines are checked digitally, the newspaper said.

However, EU countries can individually choose which vaccines they recognise, a decision likely to be made by some countries which rely on UK tourism as an integral part of their economies.

Moreover, the EU's digital passport scheme will be phased in over the next six weeks, meaning any issues are not likely to immediately affect travellers from the UK and Channel Islands.