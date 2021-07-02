Faster boat to cut journey times between Guernsey and Sark

A new ferry to cut journey times between Sark and Guernsey has finally been given the go ahead after a year's delay.

Sark Shipping Company bought the Corsaire de Sercq from St Malo in 2020, but issues with licensing during the pandemic pushed back its start date.

It is hoped the quicker boat will cut crossing times by up to 15 minutes.

The vessel set sail yesterday and children from Sark School were given a short trip along the coast, before residents went on a round the island trip.