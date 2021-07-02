France has reopened its Normandy office in Jersey after the government agreed to delay the introduction of a new post-Brexit fishing licensing scheme until at least September.

The Maison de la Normandie et de la Manche in St Helier closed on 3 May in a dispute over plans for a new trade agreement affecting its fisherman.

The issue resulted in blockades by French vessels in St Helier's harbour, which Boris Johnson responded to by deploying two Royal Navy gunships.Officials said the reopening was a "positive gesture" aimed at "restoring a relationship of trust", but added "there is no question of letting our guard down".