Video report by Iselin Jones

The head of Jersey's contact tracing team says businesses should revert to their own contingency plans to manage the potential need for staff to isolate as a result of being contact traced. The Jersey Hospitality Association has asked for a review of contact tracing, citing businesses which have been forced to close due to staff shortages. Caroline Maffia, however, says businesses simply need to revert to the policies they had in force last year.

Businesses have the information, about how to best to protect their businesses, how best to keep their staff working and that's through those that are fully vaccinated but also having in place, just like they were able to back in Nov/Dec, lots of policies and principles around how they manage their employees to keep them safe, keep them separate, and be able to keep their business open. Caroline Maffia, Strategic Lead of Contact Tracing

At the moment, there are nearly 2,500 direct contacts in Jersey who, unless children or double vaccinated, are required to isolate until their Day 10 test comes back negative. Direct contacts are usually people who have been within two metres of an infected person for 15 minutes or more within 72 hours of the positive case developing symptoms. Gavin Roberts, owner of Shinzo, a restaurant in St Aubin, says they are also suffering from cancelled bookings due to customers having been required to self-isolate.

We have seen a number of tables that were booked and then unfortunately cancelled last minute. You can have a table of 8 people booked, two people are isolating and then basically the table gets cancelled. Gavin Roberts, Restaurateur

Staff, he says, have gone back to wearing masks when serving customers to protect themselves and guests, whilst others are even wearing gloves when serving food.

We've kind of moved backwards, I hope so that we can move forwards and hopefully put this to bed. Gavin Roberts, Restaurateur

On Thursday, the government announced a further delay to Stage 7, the last stage of re-opening in the island. It means stand-up drinking in pubs and bars remains banned, nightclubs remain shut and private events in people's homes remain capped at 20 people until 15th July at least.