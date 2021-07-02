Jersey businesses worried about workers isolating advised to tighten their policies
Video report by Iselin Jones
The head of Jersey's contact tracing team says businesses should revert to their own contingency plans to manage the potential need for staff to isolate as a result of being contact traced. The Jersey Hospitality Association has asked for a review of contact tracing, citing businesses which have been forced to close due to staff shortages. Caroline Maffia, however, says businesses simply need to revert to the policies they had in force last year.
At the moment, there are nearly 2,500 direct contacts in Jersey who, unless children or double vaccinated, are required to isolate until their Day 10 test comes back negative. Direct contacts are usually people who have been within two metres of an infected person for 15 minutes or more within 72 hours of the positive case developing symptoms. Gavin Roberts, owner of Shinzo, a restaurant in St Aubin, says they are also suffering from cancelled bookings due to customers having been required to self-isolate.
Staff, he says, have gone back to wearing masks when serving customers to protect themselves and guests, whilst others are even wearing gloves when serving food.
On Thursday, the government announced a further delay to Stage 7, the last stage of re-opening in the island. It means stand-up drinking in pubs and bars remains banned, nightclubs remain shut and private events in people's homes remain capped at 20 people until 15th July at least.