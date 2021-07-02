Jersey child actor to star in new Lord of the Rings TV series

A 13-year-old actress from Jersey has been confirmed as one of the stars of a brand new Amazon Prime TV series based on J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.

Amelie Child-Villiers flew to New Zealand last year to shoot scenes for the series, which will be set thousand of years before The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring.

Child-Billiers attends Beaulieu Convent School and is the daughter of the 10th Earl of Jersey.

Beaulieu's Headmaster, Chris Beirne, tweeted: "Amazing achievement we are all very proud of her."

Other cast members include English comedian and actor Lenny Henry, Morfydd Clark who played the lead in Saint Maud and Cynthia Addai-Robinson who starred in the US TV series Arrow.