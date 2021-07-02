Jersey marks its second Children's Day

Jersey is today (3 July) marking its second annual Children's Day.

The day was one of the suggestions made by a Citizens Panel, working as part of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.

They said it should be held on the anniversary of the inquiry to remember the island's past, and to look ahead to a bright future.

Jersey Children's Day provides us with a focus on children and young people living in Jersey as well as providing us with the opportunity to remember the survivors and victims who were failed by the Island's care system. The day is about children and young people understanding their rights and the importance of their voice being heard. Citizens Panel

Last year, on the first Children's Day, trees were gifted to schools and nurseries.

This year, schools and nurseries will receive stickers with the Jersey Children's Day emblem, which was designed by a Haute Vallée student.

In addition, the Variety Sailing Trust are offering children in care a sailing day, a picnic on the beach and a sports day.