Jersey politician proposes ban on buy-to-let investors for South Hill site

A Jersey politician wants to stop investors from buying new homes planned for the South Hill development in St Helier.

Proposals to build 150 low-energy homes on the old planning offices site were put forward by developers in April.

Senator Sam Mézec has lodged a proposition with the States to protect first-time buyers by making sure properties are not bought to rent out.

The plans promote a carbon conscious lifestyle. Credit: Jersey Development Company (JDC)

He says the South Hill development represents an opportunity to improve the island's affordable housing prospects 'which should not be wasted.'

The housing affordability crisis in Jersey will not resolve itself through more reports, investigations or collecting statistics. It will be fixed by taking direct action to provide more affordable homes for Islanders. Only building more affordable homes, not merely talking about it, actually delivers affordable homes. Senator Sam Mézec

He has also asked for a report, which will set out how the government plans to maximise the amount of affordable housing on the site, by the end of August.

The proposition will be debated from late July.

In June, the States Assembly rejected a separate proposition put forward by Senator Mézec calling for an 'affordability crisis' in the island's housing market to be declared.