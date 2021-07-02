Jersey politician proposes ban on buy-to-let investors for South Hill site
A Jersey politician wants to stop investors from buying new homes planned for the South Hill development in St Helier.
Proposals to build 150 low-energy homes on the old planning offices site were put forward by developers in April.
Senator Sam Mézec has lodged a proposition with the States to protect first-time buyers by making sure properties are not bought to rent out.
He says the South Hill development represents an opportunity to improve the island's affordable housing prospects 'which should not be wasted.'
He has also asked for a report, which will set out how the government plans to maximise the amount of affordable housing on the site, by the end of August.
The proposition will be debated from late July.
In June, the States Assembly rejected a separate proposition put forward by Senator Mézec calling for an 'affordability crisis' in the island's housing market to be declared.