Jersey Reds coach Ed Robinson leaving for new Premiership role

Jersey Reds have announced that backs coach Ed Robinson will be leaving later this summer to join an unnamed Premiership club.

The 28-year-old is to be replaced by former player Tom Williams who has been appointed on an interim basis.

Meanwhile, forwards coach Rob Webber will start his second season with the Reds with a promotion to the role of head coach.

Ed has been a massive asset to the club over the past three seasons. While we will be sorry to lose him, we recognise that he had the same aspirations as many of the players who have been with the Reds in recent seasons to make the step up. Ed fully deserves his opportunity and we wish him all the best in his new role once he sets sail. Harvey Biljon, Director of Rugby, Jersey Reds

Robinson moved to Jersey three years ago and has gained a growing reputation for his exemplary coaching skills, leading to two temporary assignments with England this year.

Webber moved to Jersey in summer 2020 to take his up his first coaching role at the end of a long professional career that saw him win 16 England caps, as well as making around 300 appearances for Wasps, Bath and Sale Sharks.