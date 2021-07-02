Majorca to be added to Jersey's 'amber' travel list

Majorca will be added to Jersey's 'amber' travel list following an increase in COVID-19 cases on the Spanish island.

The news is likely to frustrate tourists and come as a blow for tour companies, such as Fly Direct which operates flights from Jersey to Majorca.

The rules for passengers arriving into Jersey from 'amber' regions

Testing on arrival, day 5 and day 10

Isolation until day 5 negative test result

You can provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, which means you will not need to be tested on arrival but will need to be tested on day 5 and day 10, and isolate until day 5 negative test result

If you have been fully vaccinated in UK, Republic of Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey or Isle of Man you will need a test on arrival but won't need to isolate

Source: Government of Jersey

The island will officially move from 'green' to 'amber' on Tuesday, 6 July.

Neighbouring Menorca will turn 'red' on the same day.

Red classifications last for at least two weeks, and require all passengers to self isolate for a minimum of ten days on arrival into Jersey, unless they have been fully vaccinated or are under the age of 18.