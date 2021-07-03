2021 Swimarathon gets underway in Jersey

Jersey's longest running charity event will get underway this morning (3 July).

The Lions Club Swimarathon is making a comeback for its 49th event, after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, it still managed to raise £55,000 thanks to donations.

Since it started in 1972, it has raised more than £3.5 million for over 120 local charities.

The ones that will benefit this year are Brighter Future, Brightly, Jersey Youth Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust and YouMatter.

Here is the event schedule for the next week:

Saturday 3 July

09:00 - Swimarathon started by Haydn Taylor, managing director in Jersey of sponsors Ravenscroft. The Tigers Swimming Club take all eight lanes in the first session.

11:00 - The Yes Project Team (one of the Swimarathon beneficiaries) swim.

12: 00 - The team from YouMatter swim.

13:00 - The Jersey Swimming Club takes all eight lanes.

16:00 - The Long Distance Swimming Club takes all eight lanes.

19:00 - The St Lawrence Football Academy Under 12 Team swim.

Sunday 4 July

10:00 - Grouville Primary School takes all eight lanes.

13:00 - St George’s Preparatory School takes all eight lanes.

15:00 - Youth organisation Pathways swims.

17:00 - The Lions Club team swims.

18:00 - The Rotary Club team swims.

Monday 5 July

09:00 - His Excellency the Lt Governor and Lady Dalton launch the schools section of the Swimarathon. Rouge Bouillon School takes all eight lanes.

10:00 - De La Salle Primary School takes all eight lanes. DIPS (Disabled in Pools Swimmers) swim in the small pool.

14:00 - Victoria College Prep takes all eight lanes.

15:00 - D’Auvergne School takes all eight lanes.

16:00 - The Government House team, The Flying Fishes, swim in Lane 1.

18:00 - The States of Jersey Police take seven lanes.

19:00 - HSBC teams occupy all eight lanes.

Tuesday 6 July

09:00 - Hautlieu School takes all eight lanes.

11:00 - Teams from St Peter’s School, Mont Nicolle School, Les Landes School, St Lawrence School, St Clement’s School, La Moye Primary School, Les Landes School and St Mary’s School swim.

12:00 - A team from the Cheshire Home swim in the small pool and a team from Brighter Futures takes to the water.

19:00 - Teams from Swimarathon sponsors Ravenscroft swim.

Wednesday 7 July