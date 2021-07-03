Longer isolation for some red arrivals into Jersey

Arrivals into Jersey from international red areas will face longer isolation periods from Tuesday (6 July).

All of those coming from a UK red list country will now have to isolate for 10 days - even if they are under 18 or fully vaccinated - and will receive tests and days zero, five and 10.

However, if they have already completed their 10 day isolation period in the UK, they will no longer be required to do this in Jersey as well.

In addition, all travellers into the island will need to provide a 10-day travel history, rather than a 14-day one.

Currently, Jersey applies its own classification criteria to all countries with which it has direct travel links (the UK, France and Madeira among others).

All other countries are classified in line with the UK Government’s red, amber and green list.