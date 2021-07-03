New study to monitor St Peter Port traffic flow

Temporary CCTV cameras will be installed at some of Guernsey's busiest junctions next week to record the volume and frequency of traffic around the town centre.

They will be put in place on 7 July for a week in the following locations:

The east coast route from Bulwer Avenue to Le Val des Terres

The Weighbridge roundabout

The junction between Fountain Street and The Quay

The top of Le Val des Terres

Trinity Square

Various points on St Julian’s Avenue

The Grange

Cornet Street

Tower Hill

The data collected will be automatically analysed and used for a number of current States projects.

A traffic assessment is a key element when considering any development options. Any potential impacts, positive or negative, are assessed against the current traffic levels, so having up to date information on that is essential. Damon Hackley, Director of Operations for Economy, Infrastructure, Environment & Culture

The study was supposed to happen last year, but had to be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the specialised nature of the work, the study is having to be conducted by a UK firm, using specialist equipment and analysis systems.