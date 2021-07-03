New study to monitor St Peter Port traffic flow
Temporary CCTV cameras will be installed at some of Guernsey's busiest junctions next week to record the volume and frequency of traffic around the town centre.
They will be put in place on 7 July for a week in the following locations:
The east coast route from Bulwer Avenue to Le Val des Terres
The Weighbridge roundabout
The junction between Fountain Street and The Quay
The top of Le Val des Terres
Trinity Square
Various points on St Julian’s Avenue
The Grange
Cornet Street
Tower Hill
The data collected will be automatically analysed and used for a number of current States projects.
The study was supposed to happen last year, but had to be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the specialised nature of the work, the study is having to be conducted by a UK firm, using specialist equipment and analysis systems.