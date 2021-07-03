Police warn football fans to enjoy tonight's game without taking things too far

Police are urging football fans in Guernsey to enjoy tonight's game respectfully, as England take on Ukraine in the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

The warning comes after Monday's win over Germany ended with tables and benches being destroyed at the island's KGV sports ground.

An online fundraiser has since raised more than £3,000 to pay for the damage.

Now, the message from the force is that islanders can enjoy themselves without taking things too far.