Protest against coronavirus restrictions held in Jersey

Between 80 and 100 people have been rallying against coronavirus restrictions in Jersey this afternoon (3 July).

Those joining the crowds in the Royal Square were calling for an end to testing and isolating 'healthy people'.

People in the hospitality business, small businesses, hairdressers, in the wellness industry - they have had their businesses smashed to the ground. The people are saying today enough is enough. Hedi Green, Protestor

Credit: ITV Channel TV

The government says the contact tracing system keeps the Delta variant at bay until more are vaccinated. The head of contact tracing also told ITV News this week that businesses should put their own contingency plans in place.