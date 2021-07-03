Protest against coronavirus restrictions held in Jersey
Between 80 and 100 people have been rallying against coronavirus restrictions in Jersey this afternoon (3 July).
Those joining the crowds in the Royal Square were calling for an end to testing and isolating 'healthy people'.
The government says the contact tracing system keeps the Delta variant at bay until more are vaccinated. The head of contact tracing also told ITV News this week that businesses should put their own contingency plans in place.