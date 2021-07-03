Skipton steps in to pay for KGV damage caused by football fans

A local bank has offered to cover the cost of damage caused to Guernsey's KGV sports ground earlier this week.

The venue was trashed by football fans following England's win over Germany in the Euros.

The money will come out of the Skipton Community Fund, which was launched in 2018 to support small charities and good causes across the Channel Islands.

The whole Skipton team was disappointed to see the damage that had been caused after Tuesday’s football match and wanted to do something to help. Skipton seeks to add value back to the communities in which it operates, so it seemed the ideal opportunity for us to step in and help replace the broken furniture for the benefit of everyone to enjoy in the future. Aaron Walden, Commercial Manager at Skipton

An online fundraiser was also set up, which has so far raised more than £3,000.

We have been so lucky with offers of support from many individuals, but this offer from Skipton really has blown me away. I cannot thank everyone at Skipton enough for this kind offer of help, which will enable us to make good every single item that was damaged. Mark Latter, Director of the KGV Playing Fields

Ahead of tonight's game against Ukraine, police are urging football fans in Guernsey to enjoy themselves without taking things too far.