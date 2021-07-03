Skipton steps in to pay for KGV damage caused by football fans

A local bank has offered to cover the cost of damage caused to Guernsey's KGV sports ground earlier this week.
The venue was trashed by football fans following England's win over Germany in the Euros.
The money will come out of the Skipton Community Fund, which was launched in 2018 to support small charities and good causes across the Channel Islands.
An online fundraiser was also set up, which has so far raised more than £3,000.
Ahead of tonight's game against Ukraine, police are urging football fans in Guernsey to enjoy themselves without taking things too far.