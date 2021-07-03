Technical issues causing delays to Covid test results in Jersey

It could take longer than normal for islanders in Jersey to receive their Covid test results or appointment bookings today (3 July).

The government's confirmed a technical issue is causing the delays, and has also affected the messaging system used to communicate with potential positive cases or direct contacts.

Contact tracers say they are working to urgently resolve these issues, and are hoping the system will be back up and running shortly.

In the meantime, islanders are being asked not to call the coronavirus helpline, which has already been under immense pressure this week.