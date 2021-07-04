Changes to contact tracing system announced in Jersey

People in Jersey who are contact traced but are not showing symptoms of Covid-19 will no longer have to isolate, as long as they agree to be tested.

This includes people who are currently in isolation.

The government's made the announcement at a press conference this evening (4 July), which took place just hours after ministers met to make the decision.

Direct contacts who choose not to be tested will have to isolate for 14 days.

In addition, all passengers who are identified as a direct contact when travelling to Jersey will not have to isolate, but will still need to follow the testing regime for arrivals.

Anyone who develops symptoms must isolate immediately and call the Coronavirus Helpline to arrange a test.

The Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré says the system needed revision due to the low number of people in hospital, and the high levels of protected the vaccination programme offers.

We recognise the significant impact that the isolation policy has had on islanders personally and professionally, including children and young people, who have seen interruptions to their routines and education. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Ministers added that the move will likely cause a spike in cases.