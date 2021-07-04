Channel Islands Pride fundraiser started to help keep event free for all

A fundraising campaign has started for this year's Channel Islands Pride.

The event has been free since its launch in 2017, but organisers say they need support for this to continue.

As well as taking donations from individuals, they are also inviting smaller businesses to lend their support by becoming 'Friends of Pride'.

This means they will be featured and thanked on the Pride website and social media throughout the day on Sunday 21 August.

While it’s a lot of fun, Channel Islands Pride is fundamentally about highlighting the struggles that the LGBTQIA+ and other minority communities continue to face. That’s why we’ve always worked hard to keep the event free: it means that anyone who wants to be part of Pride can attend, whoever they are, and whatever their financial situation. Christian May, Director of Channel Islands Pride

