Channel Islands Pride fundraiser started to help keep event free for all
A fundraising campaign has started for this year's Channel Islands Pride.
The event has been free since its launch in 2017, but organisers say they need support for this to continue.
As well as taking donations from individuals, they are also inviting smaller businesses to lend their support by becoming 'Friends of Pride'.
This means they will be featured and thanked on the Pride website and social media throughout the day on Sunday 21 August.
