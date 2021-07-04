Dr Nicola Brink portrait unveiled in Alderney
A portrait of Guernsey's Dr Nicola Brink has been unveiled in Alderney.
It displays the Director of Public Health sitting alongside Alderney-born staff nurse, Aimee Coleman, and housekeeper, Leah Peck, in a bubble.
The artist behind it says she did this to highlight some of the "unsung heroes" of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Brink was there for the big reveal and was impressed with the end result.
