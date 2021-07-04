Dr Nicola Brink portrait unveiled in Alderney

Play video

A portrait of Guernsey's Dr Nicola Brink has been unveiled in Alderney.

It displays the Director of Public Health sitting alongside Alderney-born staff nurse, Aimee Coleman, and housekeeper, Leah Peck, in a bubble.

The artist behind it says she did this to highlight some of the "unsung heroes" of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a very significant painting for me because it's painted during this extraordinary time and it was encapsulate and reflect this very bazaar time that we've been living through. Sally Ede-Golightly, Artist

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Dr Brink was there for the big reveal and was impressed with the end result.