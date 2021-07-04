French fishermen could stage another protest over licences in September

French fishermen could stage another protest in September if disagreements over licences are not resolved.

Dozens of French vessels blockaded St Helier harbour in May, claiming they had been treated unfairly.

Under the terms of the post-Brexit trade deal, they had to show evidence of their history fishing in Jersey waters, but many did not provide enough and were given restricted access.

An extension was then granted, but the Assistant Minister for the Environment says the new deadline could see new demonstrations.