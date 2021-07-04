Jersey charities get funding boost with split of £435,000

Ten Jersey charities will receive thousands of pounds to help them achieve their missions.

The Association of Jersey Charities (AJC) is awarding the money, which has come from Channel Islands lottery profits, the National Emergencies Trust, member funds and private donations.

More than £435,000 will be split between the following organisations:

£30,000 for Brighter Futures to support seven families for one year

£30,000 for Cheshire Home Jersey to enable property renovations

£30,000 for NSPCC Jersey for the Pregnancy in Mind service for one year

£25,400 for the Jersey Employment Trust to support an allotment project, a training fund and equipment for its woodshack

£11,900 for Jersey Hospice Care to provide complementary therapies for in-patients in conjunction with Macmillan Jersey

£15,066 for St John Ambulance to fund half the cost of First Aid training in schools for one year

£7,800 for the Causeway Association to meet running costs

£11,576.25 for the Shelter Trust for rent on a temporary hostel

£11,322.88 for the Jersey Library Service for the Summer Reading Challenge

£5,000 for the Trinity School PTA for playground equipment

A further £115,962 from Channel Islands Lottery profits and £56,783 from member funds was awarded to five charities on a conditional basis. £85,000 was also awarded to three further charities from a private donation.

This was a bumper quarter in terms of grants being awarded, which is reflective of local charities looking to the future with purpose and setting out their long-term priorities after a challenging period. It also highlights our ability to support charities through multiple funding pots, enabling them to access diverse funding and plan with more certainty for the long-term. Kevin Keen, Chairman of the AJC

The AJC's Grants Committee will next meet on 14 September.