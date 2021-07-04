Jersey's government to hold contact tracing press conference this evening

Jersey's government will hold an urgent press conference at 7pm this evening.

They will be providing an update on changes to contact tracing requirements.

It follows a meeting of the Competent Authority Ministers earlier this afternoon.

Islanders will be able to watch the briefing live on the Government of Jersey's Facebook page.

The island's chief scrutineer this weekend wrote to ministers asking them to reconsider the contact tracing process due to its impact on "businesses, schools and families".