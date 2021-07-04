Jersey's government urged to 'urgently reconsider' contact tracing process

Jersey's chief scrutineer is calling on the government to 'urgently reconsider the processes around contact tracing'.

In a letter to ministers, Senator Kristina Moore says the current system is having a severe impact on businesses, schools and families.

More than 3,000 people are currently in isolation after being identified as direct contacts of a positive Covid case.

Hospitality businesses have been particularly hit hard - most are struggling to find enough staff to open in the first place. Children have endured home schooling for months and they have a great deal of catching up to do. Sending whole classes and year groups home is not helping them. Senator Kristina Moore

In her letter, she went on to highlight the struggles currently being faced by the island's contact tracing team, and is pushing for the government to do more to ease this pressure.