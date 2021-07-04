Jersey's government urged to 'urgently reconsider' contact tracing process
Jersey's chief scrutineer is calling on the government to 'urgently reconsider the processes around contact tracing'.
In a letter to ministers, Senator Kristina Moore says the current system is having a severe impact on businesses, schools and families.
More than 3,000 people are currently in isolation after being identified as direct contacts of a positive Covid case.
Technical issues causing delays to Covid test results in Jersey
In her letter, she went on to highlight the struggles currently being faced by the island's contact tracing team, and is pushing for the government to do more to ease this pressure.