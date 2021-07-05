A Guernsey man has written an open letter to the government calling for more community care support.

Paul Watts says his dad has been waiting ten weeks to be discharged from the Princess Elizabeth Hospital after being admitted in late March with severe back pain and other conditions, but they are waiting for a community care plan so he can go home.

The hospital faced bed shortages and had to postpone some appointments in May to cope with high demand.

Paul says ward staff have been very supportive but the delay has caused his family "distress and tension."

Dad has been living in Carey ward since, while we await the availability of the required care package. So living on a ward for some 10 weeks. An environment that is not set up for or conducive to living ... Dad is getting very distressed about the situation, as is Mum, neither want to be apart. Paul Watts

The separation has been difficult for Paul's parents, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on 1 July.

They are considering moving into a care home to be able to live together once again - despite the financial and personal cost.

Paul is calling on Guernsey's Deputies to help his dad return home, describing it as "a win-win situation" that will save the States money and support his parents wishes.