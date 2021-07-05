Heather Watson has played her final game at this year's Wimbledon after defeat in the women's doubles.

Alongside her playing partner Harriet Dart they were beaten by sisters Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

It means they go out in the third round of the event following defeat for Watson in the opening round of the singles.

Watson and Dart started strongly but were unable to convert three break points in the opening three games. It mattered not in the opening set though as with the scores locked at 4-4 the British duo won seven out of the next eight points to clinch the set 6-4.

Back came the Chan's though who broke serve in the fourth game to lead 3-1, before repeating the trick in the eighth to claim the set 6-2.

The decider started promisingly for the home pair but they squandered a break point in the opening game. After two holds the seventh seeds broke serve following a badly timed double fault from Dart.

In the seventh game, the British pair engineered three break points but failure to convert any of them put paid to their chances of a comeback.

One final break from the Chans secured the third set 6-2 and with it the match.