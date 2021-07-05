Jersey jeweller jailed for more than seven years for money laundering

A Jersey jeweller has been jailed for seven and a half years for money laundering for a drug gang.

Darius James Andrew Pearce, aged 49, used his business to receive cash, to buy gold which was then used to fund the importation of drugs.

He had been found guilty on three counts of money laundering in December 2020.

This was a large complex investigation which involved a number of suspects and significant analysis. Pearce changed his story several times along the way but the evidence was strong and his sentence now adds to the 74 years custody that the Royal Court sanctioned in 2020 to the other seven offenders investigated as part of Operation Lion. Detective Chief Inspector Craig Jackson, States of Jersey Police

Pearce was originally arrested in 2019 for laundering drug money from organised crime.

That crime syndicate were later charged and sentenced as part of a joint police and customs operation, nicknamed Operation Lion.

Pearce was arrested again in October 2020 when further evidence came to light and he was later charged with three counts of money laundering, initially pleading not guilty.