Jersey moved to category four on Guernsey's travel list

Jersey will move into category four on Guernsey's travel list from 6 July, meaning those traveling from Jersey to Guernsey must isolate for at least 13 days on arrival.

It is in response to Jersey's rising Covid cases.

Fully vaccinated travellers do not need to be tested or isolate.

Guernsey ranks a country in category four when there has been more than 100 cases per 100,000 people for seven straight days.

It means Jersey arrivals into Guernsey aged 18 and over must isolate for at least 13 days, unless they are fully vaccinated.

Visitors can opt in to Covid tests on day one and day 13 and leave isolation if both those results come back negative - or choose to isolate for 21 days without tests.

