Jersey Reds to host Premiership side Sale Sharks in pre-season
Jersey Reds will play another team from the Gallagher Premiership as part of their pre-season schedule.
Sale Sharks will visit the island for a pre-season training camp that will finish with a game against the Reds on Friday 3 September (kick-off 7.45pm).
It will be the first-ever encounter between the clubs, with the visitors having finished third in The Premiership last term.
As part of their pre-season preparations Reds have also added three new players to their forward ranks.
Prop James Flynn and back rowers Alex Humfrey and Wesley White have joined the Championship side.
Flynn made 55 1st XV appearances during seven years with Sale Sharks before leaving the club in 2019 and joining Yorkshire Carnegie for one season.
Most recently he spent the truncated 2020/21 campaign playing for Ampthill in the Greene King IPA Championship.
A second signing from Ampthill is Alex Humfrey who has also played in England for Bath and Richmond.
25-year-old Wesley White was born and bred in South Africa but has played much of his rugby in the USA.
Reds are expected to make further signings in the next few days.