Jersey Reds to host Premiership side Sale Sharks in pre-season

Jersey Reds will play another team from the Gallagher Premiership as part of their pre-season schedule.

Sale Sharks will visit the island for a pre-season training camp that will finish with a game against the Reds on Friday 3 September (kick-off 7.45pm).

It will be the first-ever encounter between the clubs, with the visitors having finished third in The Premiership last term.

We’re delighted to have Sale Sharks lined up for our final match before league action commences. Sale have shown over recent seasons that they are one of the strongest sides in the Premiership and it will be a massive opportunity for our players to test themselves against a squad packed with talent. Harvey Biljon, Director of Rugby at Jersey Reds

As part of their pre-season preparations Reds have also added three new players to their forward ranks.

Prop James Flynn and back rowers Alex Humfrey and Wesley White have joined the Championship side.

Flynn made 55 1st XV appearances during seven years with Sale Sharks before leaving the club in 2019 and joining Yorkshire Carnegie for one season.

Most recently he spent the truncated 2020/21 campaign playing for Ampthill in the Greene King IPA Championship.

A second signing from Ampthill is Alex Humfrey who has also played in England for Bath and Richmond.

25-year-old Wesley White was born and bred in South Africa but has played much of his rugby in the USA.

I’m looking forward to integrating James, Alex and Wes into the squad – all three of them have got some good rugby experience under their belts but I believe can now push on in their careers in Jersey and make a real impact here. Harvey Biljon, Director of Rugby at Jersey Reds

Reds are expected to make further signings in the next few days.