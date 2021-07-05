Jersey's top medic says Covid burden has 'reduced significantly'

Play video

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, discusses the changing Covid risk.

Jersey's health boss says the burden of disease from Covid has "reduced significantly" due to the island's vaccination programme.

Dr Ivan Muscat was speaking at a government press conference on 4 July, where changes to Jersey's contact tracing system were announced.

People who are contact traced but not showing Covid symptoms will no longer have to isolate, as long as they agree to get tested.

70,000 first doses have been given out, with more than two-thirds of over 40s double jabbed.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health says these high figures allow for restrictions to be relaxed as the risk changes.

The vaccination programme rightly started in those most at risk and the elderly and rolled itself through the age cohorts towards the younger age groups, which is where we are now. As a result, the significance of Covid infection is completely different. The burden of disease caused by Covid infection has reduced significantly. Therefore, we need to adjust the restrictions. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Dr Muscat described the situation as "dynamic" and says he understands that islanders may struggle to keep up with the changing restrictions, but that it is "the right thing to do".

He also suggested that lateral flow tests could be rolled out to younger secondary school students to monitor infections.