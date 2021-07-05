New fast lifeboat arrives in Jersey ahead of the summer season

A new lifeboat has arrived in Jersey to increase resources ahead of the busy summer season.

Described as "the fastest inshore rescue vessel in the Channel Islands", the Gemini WR880 can help with short-range rescues as well as larger operations.

It will join the Tyne Class Lifeboat in looking after Jersey's waters and will be the most modern rescue rigid inflatable boat (RIB) in the British Isles.

The Jersey Lifeboat Association (JLA) have thanked local people whose donations allowed them to buy the vessel.

As a Jersey charity, it is incredible to be able to fund this new RIB purely through local donations, particularly given the pandemic. The vessel will be a fantastic asset for the station, crew and all those that use Jersey waters. Andy Hibbs, coxswain of the Jersey Lifeboat Association (JLA)

The JLA say they expect the island's beaches and waters to be busier than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, with more people choosing to holiday at home.

The new lifeboat has advanced systems which allows it to navigate tough sea conditions whilst keeping the crew comfortable.

It is also fitted with extensive electronics, including radar and remote-controlled searchlights to assist with rescues.