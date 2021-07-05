Plans put forward for new water play area at Jersey's Coronation Park

Plans have been submitted for a new water play area at Jersey's Coronation Park.

The proposals include a shallow paddling pool, sprinklers and water cannons to replace the existing pool, which was built in 1937 and is no longer fit for purpose.

It comes after a public consultation where nearly 1,000 adults and children had their say on the designs.

The project will receive £750,000 of government money through the island's fiscal stimulus fund.

If approved, work could begin in the autumn, with the new site potentially open to visitors by Easter 2022.