A St John Parish newsletter is asking residents to contribute towards a retirement gift for former Constable Chris Taylor.

The disgraced politician was told he must step down in March 2021 as Jersey's Royal Court deemed him 'unfit for office'.

Constable Taylor was convicted of dangerous driving after he deliberately drove his car at an off-duty police officer.

He was also accused of using public funds to cover his legal fees, which ITV understands he repaid.

Constable Taylor's successor Constable Andy Jehan was elected unopposed in April and says he wanted to give islanders the choice to donate.

I was asked by a number of parishioners to do something, it's up to them if they want to contribute. He's an individual who has given decades of his life to the parish. I understand some want to recognise that and some don't. I was happy to include it. Andy Jehan, Constable of St John

The notice invites parishioners to send donations by 30 July, with a formal presentation set to take place at a later date.